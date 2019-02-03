Irish Cup: Holders Coleraine to face familiar foe in Larne but mystery over full quarter-final line-up

Tennent’s Irish Cup holders Coleraine will face a familiar foe in Larne across the quarter-finals but mystery still surrounds the rest of the line-up following harsh weekend weather.

Four of Saturday’s eight ties were called off due to frozen playing conditions, resulting in a series of rescheduled ties on Monday, February 11 and, as a result, a delay to define the remaining quarter-final ties.

However, the Bannsiders can start preparations to visit runaway Bluefin Sport Championship leaders Larne in the quarter-final, having met at the last-four stage of last season’s showpiece competition.

Crusaders, the defending Danske Bank Premiership champions, enjoyed victory over current league leaders Linfield but had to wait until the closing moments of extra-time to seal success at Windsor Park.

The Crues’ reward will be home advantage against either Ballymena United or Championship-based Portadown.

Amateur League outfit Larne Tech Old Boys’ cup adventure continued courtesy of victory over Strabane Athletic and can now keep full focus on facing either Warrenpoint Town or Queen’s University at Dennis Harvey Park.

The Mid-Ulster derby date between Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts will present the winners with a quarter-final home clash against a Championship side with recent senior status in either Ballinamallard United or Carrick Rangers.

The last-eight ties are planned to take place across March 1 or 2.

The full draw for the Tennent’s Irish Cup quarter-finals is as follows:

Glenavon or Dungannon Swifts v Ballinamallard United or Carrick Rangers.

Crusaders v Ballymena United or Portadown.

Larne v Coleraine.

Larne Tech Old Boys v Warrenpoint Town or Queen’s University.

Outstanding sixth-round ties set to take place on February 11 are as follows (7.45pm kick-off): Ballinamallard United v Carrick Rangers, Ballymena United v Portadown, Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts and Warrenpoint Town v Queen’s University.