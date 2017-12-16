IRISH LEAGUE: Dungannon Swifts hoping to increase the gap on chasing pack with Ards win

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree wants his side to extend the gap between Ards and themselves after tomorrow’s Danske Bank Premiership game at Stangmore Park.

The Swifts lie eighth in the league standings - while Ards are in ninth but they are only seven points behind with a game in hand.

Ards manager Colin Nixon. Pic by INPHO.

So McAree knows it is important his keep a space between his side and the chasing pack.

“I was looking at the table earlier and they have a game in hand on us and we will be looking to put some distance between ourselves and not get dragged down nearer the chasing pack.

“If they beat us and win their game in hand it takes them within a point of us, so we will be looking to widen the gap.

“And if we can’t do that we don’t want them to get any closer.”

And McAree knows that Ards will be tricky obstacle for his team to overcome.

“They are well organised as I would expect them to be with Colin Nixon in charge. They have been improving and they have had many good results this season. They went to Crusaders and drew, they went to Linfield and won there.

“They beat Glentoran a few weeks ago at the Oval, so they are capable of beating teams on their day, but they seem a wee bit like us, where they are looking for a wee bit more consistency.

“It is not going to be an easy game and I don’t see Ards being in any danger come the end of the year.

“It’s going to be tough - but we are at home and we are looking for the win.

“We have played Linfield and Coleraine away in our last two matches and this game gives us a more realistic chance of getting points,” said McAree.