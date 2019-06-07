Kris Lindsay delight as Dungannon Swifts sign Craig Taylor

Dungannon Swifts boss Kris Lindsay considers the capture of Craig Taylor another “hungry” addition to his Stangmore Park squad.

Lindsay confirmed a deal to bring Taylor to the Swifts following impressive progress with Bluefin Sport Premier Intermediate League outfit Annagh United.

It marks a return to his development roots for 19-year-old Taylor, having previously represented the Swifts at youth level.

“Craig has come from Annagh United where he has had an excellent season,” said Lindsay. “He is an attacking player with pace and a great left foot.

“Craig is one I’m looking forward to working with and giving him the opportunity to progress and show his talent in the top league.

“He is another player who is young and hungry to succeed and one I’m excited to be working with.”

Taylor also spent time with Portadown Youth and Loughgall, plus has represented the Northern Ireland Futsal side.

“From the time I spent at Dungannon United Youth I know it’s a great family club, something I value,” said Taylor. “I know that the training is going to be a top standard.”