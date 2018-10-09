KRIS LINDSAY: Swift gains the goal over glory for Dungannon boss

Past prizes hold little interest for Kris Lindsay over current progress as Dungannon Swifts continue a defence of the BetMcLean League Cup tonight (Tuesday) at Warrenpoint Town.

Saturday’s Danske Bank Premiership date between the two clubs provided Warrenpoint with a 2-0 win to send the Swifts to the foot of the table.

A difficult start to life in the Swifts hot-seat for Lindsay has produced back-to-back league defeats ahead of the midweek knockout test.

Victory under previous manager Rodney McAree last season in the League Cup showpiece marked a memorable moment in the Stangmore Park outfit’s modern history. However, Lindsay’s immediate concern remains a first win under his management - irrespective of the competition or long-term goals.

“You want to win every competition but at the minute our focus is simply about getting a win on the board and it doesn’t matter if it comes in the league or cups,” said Lindsay. “It is about developing that winning habit.

“We will be going to Warrenpoint to try and win the game for something to then build on.

“I’ll be looking to my senior professionals and experienced players to step up to the plate.

“Every game and training session is an opportunity to build.

“The time on the training pitch is when we can really do our work as matchdays take care of themselves, outside your team talks and changes during the game.

“Teams go on runs when they feel nothing is going for you but you roll up your sleeves and work even harder towards then picking up results when not playing well.

“We are not picking up results or points at the minute and that can prove a difficult rut to climb out of but it is one we need to work hard on turning around.

“David Armstrong got sent off so will not be available for the cup tie and Rhyss Campbell came off early on with a head injury on Saturday.

“We do not have that big a squad and sit down to the bare bones at present but it will offer an opportunity to introduce some younger players.”