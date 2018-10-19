KRIS LINDSAY: ‘We have to start picking up points’

Dungannon Swifts manager Kris Lindsay knows there is work to be done if he is to get his side off the bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership table.

Lindsay recently took the reins at Stangmore Park after former boss Rodney McAree moved on to manage at Coleraine.

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey

The Swifts under Lindsay’s watch have won one and lost two of his three matches at the helm but the former Glenavon coach says things are moving in the right direction.

“They are a good bunch of lads and they are younger than you think,” he said. “You have Chris Hegarty, who has been around for quite a while but is only 24 years of age and you also have Dougie Wilson.

“There is a good mix of players and they all get on well and, hopefully, we gel and get a few wins on the board.

“We have got to look to win a game and then win another one and get a wee bit of momentum going and get a few wins under our belt.

“You look at Warrenpoint, who I think have won two and drawn three from the last five.

“They looked as if they were going to cut adrift at the bottom of the table but I think they are now up to eighth.”

And Lindsay says they have a couple of hard games coming up with Ballymena United and Linfield in the coming weeks.

“They are a couple of hard games and we have to start picking up points,” he said. “Then we are in a run with Institute, Ards and Warrenpoint.

“I don’t fear anyone but this will be a tough game, Ballymena have started the season very well even with their run of all away fixtures but now they are back at the Showgrounds.

“It will be difficult, they have added speed and quality to their squad but we have got to be confident, we have to go to places expecting to get a result.”

United boss David Jeffrey feels United are reaping the current rewards of previous planning.

“We took a very conscious decision last Christmas to change the profile of the squad and the profile of the type of player we wanted to bring to the club,” said Jeffrey ahead of facing Lindsay, who he signed as a player as Linfield boss. “We have brought nine players in and it takes time for them to integrate and to get to know one another and how each other plays.

“But they are a fantastic bunch of young men, understanding that Bryan (McLaughlin) and I like to have competition for places and if you are performing then you’ll play and they are all very, very hungry.

“So, the credit has to go to the players for this good start, it’s pleasing this little run but I think Bryan and I have been in this game far, far, far too long to get too carried away.

“It’s enjoyable and the progress is pleasing, but still more work to do and more progress to make.

“Dungannon are very much in a false position, make no mistake about that, they are packed with fabulous footballers, they are a very, very talented team.

“I just go back to the League Cup final last year, where they deservedly won and were most impressive and we have never had it easy against Dungannon.

“Kris worked with Bryan and I, obviously we know all about Kris, he himself is a real student of the game and I can tell you it will be a very tough battle this week, of that there is no doubt.”