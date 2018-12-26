Late Stephen Donnelly strike rescues Glenavon at Dungannon Swifts

DUNGANNON SWIFTS 1 GLENAVON 1

Substitute Stephen Donnelly secured a stoppage time point for Glenavon from their visit to Stangmore Park.

. Glenavon started brightly, coming close twice inside the opening quarter-of-an-hour when Dylan King fired into the side netting before Stephen Murray saw an effort from a flowing move deflected wide of the post.

At the other end, the Swifts were restricted largely to a Douglas Wilson 25-yard drive which sailed over the target.

And Dungannon ended the first half with ten men following Seanan Clucas’ 40th minute dismissal for throwing the ball in the direction of Rhys Marshall.

In spite of their numerical disadvantage the Swifts looked a better proposition after the break with Paul McElroy almost finding a way through only to be denied by Jonny Tuffey at the near post.

But he went one better on 70 minutes, opening the scoring with a dinked finish after running onto a Grant Hutchinson ball into the box.

However, just as it looked as if the Swifts would hold on to claim the points despite no shortage of Glenavon pressure Donnelly popped up in the third minute of added time to scramble the ball over the line after a corner from the right was knocked down into his path.

Dungannon Swifts: Moore, Dykes, Hegarty, Wilson, Armstrong, Clucas, Hughes, McElroy, O’Rourke, Lowe, Hutchinson subs Addis (not used), Teggart (replaced Armstrong 46), Patton (not used), Burke (not used), Lafferty (not used), Campbell (replaced Wilson 56), Smyth (replaced Hutchinson 83)

Glenavon: Tuffey, King, Marron, Marshall, Mitchell, Sykes, Hall, Clingan, Murray, Singleton, Doherty subs Grace (not used), Donnelly (replaced King 84), Harmon (not used), Taylor (not used), Larmour (not used), Muir (replaced Doherty 60), Jenkins (replaced Murray 69)

