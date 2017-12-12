LEAGUE CUP: Second semi final called off

The Northern Ireland Football League have confirmed tonight's League Cup semi final between Dungannon Swifts and Crusaders has also been postponed.

The other semi final between Ballymena United and Cliftonville was postponed on Monday afternoon due to the weather conditions, and the game at Stangmore Park has now followed suit.

"Having consulted with the League Cup committee and with both clubs, the NI Football League regrettably have taken the decision to postpone the BetMcLean League Cup semi-final between Dungannon Swifts and Crusaders, scheduled for tonight (Tuesday 12 December)." a spokesperson confirmed.

"The decision was taken in light of the adverse weather conditions and with the interest in supporter and player safety at Stangmore Park.

"Both BetMcLean League Cup semi-final ties will now be played on Tuesday 16 January 2018."