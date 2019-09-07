Match Clock: Coleraine 5 Dungannon Swifts 0

James McLaughlin's four-goal blast secured Coleraine's first home win of the season in emphatic style and move them up to second in the table with Aaron Jarvis grabbing the other in a 5-0 romp over Dungannon Swifts.

1: Bright start by the hosts as Doherty almost plays in Maciuliatis

5: Long range snap shot by McLaughlin easily saved by Johnston

10: Great run by Clucas who then tees up Patton, but his shot is deflected and well saved by Johns

27: Coleraine appeal for a penalty as Parkhill's shot looked to have struck Reman on the hand

30: Lowry drills a shot across the face of goal from Parkhill's knock down

33: Doherty tries his luck from distance but Johnston saves

34: McLaughlin releases Maciulaitis, but he can't get enough power on his shot to trouble Johnston

40: Parkhill releases Kane but Johnston is out quickly to block

49: Mullan releases Doherty and his low cross allows McLaughlin in to score for Coleraine

51: Maciulaitis pulls the ball back for Jarvis to fire home in off the cross bar

56: Maciulaitis finds space on the left and he picks out McLaughlin who finishes from close range

62: Parkhill's looping header is saved

67: Glackin's lob is inches over the bar

71: McLaughlin bursts through several tackles before finishing well for his hat-trick

82: Lowe breaks clear but Canning produces an excellent block to deny him

86: Whiteside plays in McLaughlin who slots past Johnston to make it 5-0