Paul McElroy's brace seals Dungannon Swifts win over Institute

Dungannon Swifts 2-1 Institute

Dungannon Swifts secured their second league victory of the season thanks to second half fight-back, which seen off Institute.

Winger Paul McElroy netted a second half brace to seal Kris Lindsay's first league success since become Swifts manager.

The visitors, who lead thanks to Dean Curry's early header, were fuming after McElroy's leveller from the penalty spot, as they were disappointed with Keith Kennedy's decision, who had to have his assistant help him make the decision.

Institute took the lead after just three minutes as Corey McMullan stupidly fouled Joe McCready on the left hand edge of the box and Michael McCrudden's resulting free-kick into the six yard box found Curry, who nodded home from close range.

Swifts went close to levelling things a minute later as Grant Hutchinson's 20 yard through a number of players was saved by 'Stute keeper Marty Gallagher.

The end to end start continued on seven minutes as the visitors went close themselves but Gareth Brown's side footed effort from the back post was blocked by Hutchinson, after Ronan Wilson had created the clear cut chance.

Soon after a Mark Patton free-kick from left found Seanan Clucas unmarked inside the box, but the ex-Derry City man's poor header from 12 yards was well off target.

Just after the half hour mark Corey McMullan should have levelled things as Patton's left wing cross found the midfielder at the near post, but he side footed wide.

The woodwork came to 'Stute's rescue on 43 minutes as Patton's cross-cum-shot rattled Gallagher's crossbar.

Swifts levelled things on 50 minutes in somewhat controversial circumstances as McElroy was upended inside the box by Curry and after taking his time to give the penalty, referee Kennedy gave the penalty after his assistant signalled for the spot-kick, much to the visitors' frustration.

After the protests were waved away McElroy got to his feet and slotted home the resulting penalty, placing the ball low into Gallagher's bottom right hand corner.

The Swifts took the lead on 75 minutes as Patton skipped away from Ronan Wilson down the left before seeing his low shot parried away by Gallagher and McElroy was on hand to side foot home the loose ball.

Right at the death the woodwork came to home side's rescue as Curry's 30 yard left footed rocket, which had keeper Niall Morgan well beaten, rattled the crossbar.

Dungannon Swifts: Morgan, Dykes, Hegarty, Clucas, McMullan, McElroy, Teggart, Patton (Armstrong 92), Lowe, Hutchinson, Lafferty (Burke 72).

Institute: Gallagher, Morrow (Moorehead 63), Bonner, D Curry, McLaughlin; Wilson, Jarvis (McIntyre 78), Doherty, Brown (Henderson 76); McCrudden, McCready.

Referee: Mr Keith Kennedy (Belfast)