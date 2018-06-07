PREMIERSHIP: Dungannon Swifts add Corey McMullan to their squad

Dungannon Swifts have bolstered their squad with the signing of Corey McMullan.

The midfielder becomes Rodney McAree’s second addition of the summer following his switch from Glentoran.

Speaking after completing his move to Stangmore Park McMullan revealed McAree played a massive part in his decision to join the Swifts.

“A massive part of my decision for Dungannon Swifts was definitely Rodney,” he told the club website.

“He takes a lot of the sessions and I like the way he sets the team up and I have always admired the way Dungannon Swifts play, playing against them they’re a good team to get the ball down and it’s a team that I can only see going one way.

“This season, I would like to get playing regularly again. I feel I need to be playing to develop at this age and under Rodney I think I will do that.

“Also, I would like to start getting a few goals in the league this year as I didn’t manage to get too many last year.”

McAree is delighted with the signing of McMullan.

“Corey is someone we had our eye on the year before last when he was playing for Ballyclare Comrades,” the Dungannon boss told the club website.

“He was a player who was very energetic, that got into the box very well, and scored goals from midfield but unfortunately Glentoran got in ahead of us before we even got the chance to speak to him so we have had to wait until now to get our man.

“Technically his is a very good player first and foremost, and he adds a lot of energy. He gives us something different to the other midfielders we have in our squad and it certainly gives us another quality option.

“It’s me certainly done with midfielders in this transfer window, we have an array of talent in that department which can only push players on with the level of competition.”