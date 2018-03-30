PREMIERSHIP: Dungannon Swifts’ Rodney McAree ready for crunch run starting at Warrenpoint

Dungannon Swifts’ season - and summer focus - could come down to two games within four days.

Rodney McAree’s men meet Warrenpoint Town tomorrow in the final fixture before the Danske Bank Premiership split between the top and bottom six.

Victory on Saturday would keep alive Swifts hopes of securing seventh spot and the potential for European football.

They currently trail Glentoran by 10 points but meet the Belfast club on Easter Tuesday.

McAree is aware of the importance of back-to-back wins and draws confidence from improved form and fitness across the squad.

“Seventh is still an option but we have to basically win most of our remaining games,” said the Swifts boss. “It would be brilliant to go into the split off the back of a win against Warrenpoint and then to close the gap again by beating Glentoran.

“That is the goal and we will continue to battle as a fighting chance remains on the table.”

The Swifts go into the weekend bolstered by a last-gasp derby success over Glenavon which featured Dungannon racing clear by 2-0 before conceding control - only to seal full points late on.

“We showed a lot of character and, although I expect that from the players in every game, it was pleasing to see it help us get a win,” said McAree. “A few wins on the bounce would really help build momentum.

“I still have some players out, like Ryan Harpur and Paul McElroy due to suspension.

“However, others are coming back at a good time entering the final few games.

“Daniel Hughes is also hitting form in front of goal and to have that threat in the penalty area really adds something to our attacking threat.

“We knew Daniel would come to us needing time, having not played over January, so it is only natural we are now starting to see him add that sharpness to the overall work-rate and ability he has displayed from the start.

“However, we have to be wary of Warrenpoint as they will still feel they need points to confirm safety.

“That is the issue going into this part of the season, everyone has something still to play for really.

“People knock the split but, to be honest, I enjoy how it adds something to this period of the season.”

Warrenpoint welcome the Swifts aiming to bounce back from Monday’s 4-1 defeat to high-flying Crusaders broadcast live on Sky Sports television.

It left 25-year-old Stephen McDonnell with a first defeat in his second game as Warrenpoint boss, having kicked off the landmark era with a success against Ballymena United.

“We can be disappointed with the outcome but have looked back and identified periods of play with which we were quite happy,” said McDonnell, the league’s youngest manager. “You are talking about the best squad in the league in Crusaders and, although our decision-making could have been better, we broke them down at times but lacked the same ruthless edge.

“People wrote us off going into both games but we have half the points many expected.

“Now we face teams of similar standing and we will look to build on the positives.

“It would be easy to revert to 4-4-2 and go more direct but we are trying to build something here and I will not change my belief in that work.

“It will only get better over time.”

Kick-off will be 3 o’clock.