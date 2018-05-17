PREMIERSHIP: Ryan Mayse looks to be on his way out of Dungannon

Dungannon Swifts League Cup winning hero Ryan Mayse looks to be on his way out of the club.

Mayse, who scored a brace for the Swifts in their 3-1 final win over Ballymena United back in February, has been placed on the transfer list at his own request.

Head Coach Rodney McAree confirmed the news on the club’s website on Thursday afternoon.

The news will come as a shock for everyone at Stangmore Park as Mayse only rejoined the Swifts from Ballinamallard United last summer.

The midfielder said at the time he was delighted to be back at the club after coming through the junior ranks there.

“From the minute I left I’ve always wanted to get back here. I loved every minute whilst I was here the first time,” said Mayse last May.

There will certainly be no shortage of suitors for the talented 24-year-old.