PSNI called after Institute's clash at Dungannon Swifts

Police were called following Dungannon Swifts' home clash against Institute, as players clashed after the final whistle, at Stangmore Park, this afternoon.

Referee Tony Clarke, who had sent-off Douglas Wilson during the second half, red carded Institute pair Gareth Brown and Niall Grace and Dungannon Swifts captain Seanan Clucas, following a melee, as both sets of players were walking off the pitch, at the end of the encounter.

After the game Brown, who had to receive treatment for a facial injury from Institute's physio Ruairi Lynch, spoke to PSNI officers.

Neither Swifts manager Kris Lindsay nor 'Stute boss Sean Connor really saw the incident at the final whistle.

"There was a wee bit of melee coming afterwards; unfortunately we have had another player sent-off and again that's going to cost us over the next few games," stated Lindsay.

As for Connor he wants answers to why his players were dismissed during the scuffle when both teams were leaving the pitch.

"To be honest I was already in the changing room and I came out and maybe it was handbags at five paces, I don't know," explained the 'Stute boss.

"There was too many people involved trying to stop something, instead of just getting away. I have been informed that they (Brown and Grace) have been sent-off, but I don't know the reason's why, but the only thing I do know is that Gareth Brown has a very bad nose injury."