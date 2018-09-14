Rodney McAree hungry for success at Coleraine

Rodney McAree says getting his first taste of success with Dungannon Swifts last season instilled a hunger in him to go on to bigger and better things.

The 44-year-old takes over the reins at Coleraine following Oran Kearney's departure and he is keen to build on the foundations laid by the former boss and bring more success to the club.

"When I think back to Dungannon's success last season it gives me the hunger to go on and win more trophies and challenge for league titles," said McAree, who has agreed a two-and-a-half year full time deal with the club.

"Leaving Dungannon and joining a club of the magnitude of Coleraine gives me a greater opportunity to go and do that.

"As a player or manager you always want to better yourself. It was getting to the stage that I was ready for a new challenge.

"I go to a lot of Irish League games, and I come away from the big games wanting to be a part of it.

New Coleraine manager Rod McAreee

"It has been something of a surprise that it has come about, but it is a welcome surprise, and it's one I really wanted to make happen.

"It has been a passion of mine for a long time now to be involved with a club like Coleraine FC. I'm extremely proud to be sitting here as their new manager.

"I'm very excited, it's a great opportunity for myself. It's an opportunity I didn't think was going to come about at this stage.

"Oran has done a fantastic job here before me, and there's big shoes to fill here as everyone keeps telling me.

"But I feel as though the similarities between myself and Oran are evident, and hopefully it will be a smooth transition."

Bannsiders Chairman Colin McKendry highlighted those similarities and pointed to McAree's work in developing young players as a key factor in the club appointing him.

"There are a lot of similarities between Rod and Oran," he said.

"I've know Rod for a long time and I'm well aware of his football activities both the senior teams and the youth set-up.

"Giving young players a chance is something we have promoted here under Oran and we know Rod will keep that going."

McAree is looking forward to that challenge and also working with the existing squad at The Showgrounds.

"The challenge is there to produce the next Lyndon Kane, Jamie McGonigle or Brad Lyons," he said.

"It's an important aspect of any club to keep producing young players and giving them a chance.

"I'm also very excited to be working with a very talented group of players who are used to winning football matches. That's something I want to continue on as quickly as possible."

McAree though will only have a watching brief for tomorrow's game at Ards with the backroom team of Winkie Murphy, Trevor McKendry and Paul Owens looking after things.

"Unfortunately I'll just be watching on from the sidelines tomorrow as this has come about so quickly, I haven't had any time to meet the players properly, I'll get to do that on Saturday and get a good chat with the coaching staff," he said.

"They are very capable men that can lead the team to success tomorrow."