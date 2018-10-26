RUMOUR MILL: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho fears David De Gea could leave for Juventus on a free transfer

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho fears goalkeeper David De Gea could leave for Juventus on a free transfer, when his contract expires next summer. (Irish Sun)

Alexis Sanchez wants to quit Manchester United in January - and the Chile forward has his sights set on a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain. (Daily Mirror)

Ilkay Gundogan is ready to commit his long-term future to Manchester City and sign a new deal. (The Sun)

Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill is considering staying at the club, after saying he might leave in January. (The Sun)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wanted to sack manager Julen Lopetegui after their narrow win against Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday - but was convinced to wait until after the weekend’s El Clasico clash. (Sport)

Ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has not been in contact with Real Madrid, according to his brother. (Cadena SER)

Crystal Palace will back manager Roy Hodgson in the January transfer window. (Daily Mail)

Anthony Martial has rejected Manchester United’s latest contract offer - but talks will continue. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool opened talks with Joe Gomez and his representatives over a new contract. (The Guardian)