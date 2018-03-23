STANGMORE PARK REACTION: Rodney McAree and Gary Hamilton share their views as Dungannon win 3-2 against Glenavon

Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree was happy to see his side rally to eventually see off Glenavon by the odd goal in five on Friday night.

“It’s fantastic to win in that manner - though we have made it hard for ourselves,” siad McAree.

“We went 2-0 in front and were relatively comfortable.

“We should have dealt with their first goal better, we should have been stronger, and it gave them a lifeline.

“Sammy Clingan then hits a great strike to make it 2-2 and I feared the worst.

“But credit to the players - they kept battling away.

“We really went for it, we kept being positive and we got the win.

“I’m delighted for Seanan Clucas. He missed a header in the first half that he should have done better with, but he’s come back when it mattered and scored.

“He said at half time that he’d make up for it and so it proved!”

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton

“It’s frustrating to lose but the biggest frustration for me is our first half performance.

“We didn’t play with enough desire or work-rate and that cost us.

“In the second half we improved and we showed we were more capable of getting something from the game.

“We came out, could have got an equaliser early in the second half, but then get caught with a sucker punch for their second.

“I’d like to see the penalty again. At the time it looked just outside the box.

“We came into the game with a great goal from young Robbie Norton and a great free-kick from Sammy Clingan.

“We were having large periods of dominance but again we’ve been hit with a sucker punch.”