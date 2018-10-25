VIDEO: Kris Lindsay looking for points on top of Dungannon Swifts' greater 'purpose'

Kris Lindsay's early introduction to Irish League management has been mapped out by ever-improving form.

Having started with back-to-back Danske Bank Premiership defeats, Lindsay's Swifts now stand with cup wins either side of a first league point.

Dungannon Swifts manager Kris Lindsay.

Lindsay highlighted the progress made following last weekend's 1-1 draw away to Ballymena United.

The Swifts followed that up on Tuesday with Mid-Ulster Senior Cup quarter-final success.

Now Lindsay and his team can focus on facing Linfield at Stangmore Park on Saturday in the Danske Bank Premiership.