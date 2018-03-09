WARRENPOINT TOWN v DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Stephen McDonnell set to make management history with Terry McCrory wary of risks

Stephen McDonnell will create history this weekend as the youngest manager in the Danske Bank Premiership.

However, the 25-year-old former first-team coach has his focus on club preservation over personal goals.

Stephen McDonnell during his playing days with Warrenpoint Town. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

“I am interested in the job on a permanent basis but everyone’s priority must be on keeping Warrenpoint in the Premiership at this point,” said McDonnell, who stepped in as interim boss following Matthew Tipton’s departure to Portadown. “We will look at everything in the summer I am sure but, for now, it is about staying in the top level.

“I would call our position okay but so much can change after the split.

“Everyone must work together for that one main objective of Premiership safety.”

McDonnell’s first week has featured a friendly on Sunday against his former club, Dundalk, plus appointment of a fresh backroom team.

“I have my own thoughts on management and in terms of formation and style,” he said. “The players may know me traditionally as a coach but ultimately it is my job to make the difficult decisions.

“It calls for a ruthless streak but I believe players will respond to honesty and communication.

“There has been a buzz from the squad.

“Across my career as a player and coach I have experience from clubs at different levels and managers of different styles.

“There is a new message but it comes down to callling for 100 per cent commitment.”

Dungannon Swifts assistant boss Terry McCrory is aware of the risks entering into the unknown.

“They will be looking to respond to a new manager and the fact they have home advantage,” said McCrory. “Warrenpoint is never an easy place to visit.

“From our viewpoint, we finished the Ballymena United midweek match feeling unfortunate not to have come away with a result.

“Probably for the first time this season we conceded goals we would consider disappointing.

“So, we will also go into the game looking for a positive response.”