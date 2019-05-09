Womem’s Danske Bank Premiership week four review

Linfield Ladies moved to the top of the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership with a convincing 3-0 victory at Glentoran on Wednesday night.

At Ulidia Playing Fields quickfire goals from Louise McDaniel and Casey Howe gave the Blues a two-goal advantage before the break.

Kelsie Burrows wrapped up the victory for current league champions with ten minutes remaining, ending the unbeaten league record of Diarmuid O’Carroll’s Glens.

Linfield are now two points clear of Glentoran at the top of the table having played a game less, winning each of their opening three matches in the competition.

Cliftonville Ladies lost ground in the title race following a 2-0 defeat at Sion Swifts thanks to two early goals in Strabane.

Aimee Mackin gave Sion the lead in the fifth minute before Tyler Toland doubled the advantage just after the midway point in the half, to move the hosts one point above the Reds.

Comber Rec Ladies and Derry City both picked up their opening point of the campaign in a scoreless encounter at Londonderry Park.

Meanwhile, Crusaders Strikers are through to the semi-finals of the Danske Bank Women’s League Cup following a 2-0 victory at Derry City.

At Limavady Showgrounds, goals from Lisa Armour and Danielle McDowell were enough for Spike Hill’s side to reach the last four, when they will meet Glentoran Ladies.

Sion Swifts Ladies, who eliminated Linfield Ladies last Monday, will play Cliftonville Ladies in the other semi-final.

Derry City have also now lost all three of their omen’s Premiership to date .