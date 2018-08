Ahead of their greatly-anticipated clash with rivals Dublin on September 2, Tyrone is ramping up the home support with a sea of flags, festive tops and window displays.

With this in mind, we thought it would be a great opportunity to look back one decade ago, when Tyrone lifted the Sam Maguire Cup after their dramatic clash with Kerry at Croke Park, Dublin.

Let’s hope 10 years on, Mickey Harte and his men will be lifting the trophy and bringing Sam home once more.