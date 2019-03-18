Schools’ MacRory Cup success for St Michael’s over Omagh CBS

MacRory cup winners St Michael's College Enniskillen
St Michael’s Enniskillen won their first MacRory Cup since 2012 as they beat Omagh CBS 0-16 to 2-6 at Armagh.

Darragh McBrien starred for the Fermanagh school as he hit seven points - including five from play.

St Michael's Daire Mac Brian and Omagh CBS Tom Donaghy in action

Five of McBrien’s points came in the first half with Micheal Glynn notching 0-4 in the opening period as St Michael’s led 0-11 to 0-3 at the break.

A dubious Daniel Fullerton penalty and a Sean McDonagh goal gave Omagh hope but St Michael’s deservedly held on.

Man of the match McBrien’s scores were crucial to Enniskillen’s success but he was only one of a number of outstanding performers for the Fermanagh school.

Midfielder and captain Brandon Horan’s superb display including winning five marks from kickouts while centre-half Josh Largo-Ellis also excelled for Dominic Corrigan’s side.

St Michael's Tom Keenan with Rory Kennedy of Omagh CBS

