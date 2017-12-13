GOLF: Defibrillator boost for Dungannon

A presentation was made recently of a defibrillator to Dungannon Golf Club officials.

Ivan Kerr (vice-captain) and Lorraine Wilson (lady captain) were at the ceremony along with Agnieszka Wasilewska, Emma Mullan and Carol-Ann Hughes.

In club news, a dry mild day greeted a happy band of Dungannon Golfers for a ‘Mixed’ competition on Sunday afternoon last.

Led off by Club Captain, Anthony and partner Karen Hetherington accompanied by Vice Captain Ivan Kerr and partner June Garvin, competition was keen and much banter was enjoyed along the fairways.

On completition of the seven holes, Lady Captain Lorraine Wilson thanked all for their support and Alister Soye for marking the cards. Lorraine also thanked club Vice Captain Ivan Kerr for his Sponsorship through ‘Story Ladies and Menswear, Linen Green’ and congratulated the Prizewinners as follows: Winners: Anne Smith and ‘son’ ‘Denver Smith 27.4 nett; 2, Sarah Rafferty and Seamus Fafferty 28.1 nett.

Speaking afterwards, Denver paid tribute to his partner Anne’s play.

Ladies Winter League Final Week: Week seven and the conclusion to this popular Winter competition, which kept an average of 40-45 Lady Members out on the fairways through fair or foul weather. The overall results will be announced during the Ladies’ Christmas dinner and presentation of prizes in the clubhouse on Tuesday, December 12th at 7.30pm.

Week 7: Manger: 76, 5pts; Star: 72, 4pts; Wise Men: 71, 3pts; Carol: 65, 2pts; Shepherds: 32, 1pt.

A big thank you to all who played and made this competition such a success and to those who were unable to compete through injury and other personal circumstances - there’s the Spring League to come!