MARTIAL ARTS: Judo joy for Ren-Bu-Kan club

Members of the Ren-Bu-Kan Judo Club recently recorded national success.

The All-Ireland Judo Championships for Juniors, Seniors and Veterans were held on Saturday 9th December in the new National Indoor Arena at Sport Ireland HQ in Dublin.

The Ren-Bu-Kan Judo Club from Dungannon had another fantastic day winning two Gold, five Silver and four Bronze medals.

Janis Sumanis won both the senior 90 kilos category and the veterans 90 kilos winning all seven of his contests inside the distance.

Silver medals went to Jonny Herron in the senior 100 kilos, Paul McConville in the veterans 90 kilos, and in the junior age group silver was won by Astijus Yakubaitis, Kyle Brennan, and Finn McGurk

Bronze medal winners were Padraig McGurk, Cathair McGurk, Matt Barrett and Daniel McGibbon

Another great year for Ren-Bu-Kan who turn out National champions every year.