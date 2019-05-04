Adam McLean 'in really good spirits' after high-speed crash at Tandragee 100

Adam McLean is ‘in really good spirits’ following his crash at the Tandragee 100 on Saturday.

The young Tobermore man came off at high speed as he held second place in the Supertwin race behind Derek McGee at the Cabra straight.

The race was immediately red-flagged and McLean was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment, when his injuries were initially reported as ‘non serious’.

On Saturday night, his McAdoo Racing team issued a positive update on his condition.

A statement said: “Adam is in the Royal Hospital, Belfast after an accident in the Supertwin race. He has arm, shoulder and pelvic injuries but is in really good spirits and making jokes in the hospital.

“So proud of the lad. Twenty-two-years old and pushing to win these races against way more experienced guys.”

McLean is expected to miss the North West 200, which gets underway with practice on the north coast on Tuesday, May 14.