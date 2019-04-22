Adam McLean lucky to walk away after huge crash at Kirkistown

Rising road racing star Adam McLean was involved in a spectacular crash at the Easter Monday Ulster Superbike meeting at Kirkistown in Co. Down.

McLean came off in the second Supersport race on his McAdoo Racing Kawasaki.

The Tobermore rider grapples with the Kawasaki but is fighting a losing battle.

Fortunately, the Tobermore rider was able to get to his feet and he hitched a ride back to the paddock on the rear of another rider’s machine.

The 22-year-old had earlier won the first Supersport race at the ‘King of Kirkistown’ meeting to make it three short circuit wins in a row on the ZX-6R after he clinched a double at the Enkalon Trophy event at Bishopscourt on Saturday.

McLean has been using the short circuit meetings for track time ahead of this weekend’s opening Irish road race at the Cookstown 100.

The rising young road racing star hits the tarmac beside his Kawasaki.

Thankfully, Adam McLean was able to hitch a rider back to the paddock following the incident.

The 600cc McAdoo Kawasaki is slightly the worse for wear following Adam McLean's crash at Kirkistown.