Conrad Cummings to defend WBO European title in Ulster Hall against Luke Keeler

Conrad Cummings will defend the WBO European middleweight title against the man who beat him to the belt last year - Luke Keeler – at Ulster Hall on March 29.

Keeler outpointed Cummings in the same city in April 2018 before suffering injury; leaving Cummings to claim the vacant crown by beating Ferenc Berki in December.

Cummings said: “I’m certain it’ll be different this time around. I lost fair and square against him before and I don’t need to go into why. On March 29, I’ll show what I’m really about.

“I’ve changed lots and made major improvements since that defeat. I’m now settled in with my trainer Jamie Moore and I’m looking forward to putting what we’ve been working on into practice.”

Keeler said: “As far as I’m concerned, it’s still my belt and I’ll put to bed these claims that my first win was simply down to Conrad having a bad night. To be honest, it’s been a bit annoying listening to Conrad dismiss my victory. This time, I hope he has a good night so there are no excuses afterwards.”