Feargal McCrory will go far says John Breen before Ulster Hall title fight

Trainer John Breen expects Feargal McCrory to be aiming for bigger titles in 2019 after claiming the Irish Lightweight title in the Ulster Hall on February 9.

Coalisland fighter McCrory will take on Karl Kelly for the Irish Lightweight title at the famous Belfast venue.

McCrory has impressed in his nine fights to date and Breen believes there is more to come from his fighter.

“It will be good for Feargal to win the Irish title and go on to bigger things.

“I think this fight will be springboard to bigger fights in the future. Feargal is a great wee boxer and he is getting better and better.”

And the Belfast trainer says he been amazed by the dedication and commitment of his young fighter.

“He lives in Coalisland and gets up to drive to work in Derry. He then leaves his work and comes and trains at my gym in Belfast.

“That’s why I love him because of his commitment and determination. He will go a long way because he has a great work ethic to go with his ability.”

And Breen is sure his man will get the job done against Kelly.

“Kelly is a hard wee man who likes to come forward but I just think Feargal is a level above him. It will be a tough fight but it is one that Feargal will win,” said Breen.

Breen will also have another one of his fighters - Cathy McAleer - on the bill and he is sure she can move up the ladder quickly.

“She is a very fit girl, a good wee boxer and Cathy hits hard. Cathy runs a gym in east Belfast and she trains three times a day before coming here for sparring.

“If some of my other fighters - like Eamonn Magee - had trained half as hard as Cathy and Feargal I would have been happy.

“Cathy has been a world champion at karate and kick boxing and I believe she can win a world title at boxing.”

The bill also features James Tennyson, Paul Hyland Jnr, Tommy McCarthy, Luke Wilton and Mathew Fitzsimons.

Tickets are available from www.ulsterhall.co.uk or from the boxers.