Impressive Dungannon have too much experience for improving Lisburn

Dungannon and Randalstown are set for a showdown later this month as the race to finish second in the Ulster Women’s Second Division heats up.

Queen’s have already secured the title with a perfect six from six, scoring a bonus point in all their wins.

Dungannon on the attack against Lisburn

Dungannon produced their best team performance of the season in scoring seven tries and winning 37-0 against Lisburn at Stevenson Park on Sunday.

Randalstown suffered a 31-0 reverse when they went to Belfast Harlequins, leaving them three points behind the Tyrone women.

The Belfast side have Malone II to play in their last game, and if Dungannon can defeat Ranalstown and deny them any bonus points, a Quins win would see them finish third.

Lisburn showed great improvement in form in spite of losing to Dungannon.

Dungannon just had too much experience, as well as producing an impressive all round performance in forwards and backs.

They have added to their attack, with crossfield kicks, one of which yielded a try and another which should have.

A perfectly weighted crossfield chip from scrumhalf Lesley Coulter saw winger Amy McKeown cut a great line to go through for the opening try.

Coulter provided the pass to send Laura Saunders through for the second and the scrumhalf got herself on the scoresheet for the third.

Katrina Laverty secured the bonus point with the fourth try.

Colleen McCance and Jenna Wright crossed late in the game, outhalf Shirley Beattie kicking one conversion.

Lisburn - this is their first year to compete - were well organised in defence and made Dungannon work hard.

They can take credit from the progress being made in what has been a year of positive development.

Dungannon are also building towards their Regenerate Cup final against Carrick. They will not get the same space against Randalstown or Carrick in the games ahead and the need to build phases will be a focus.

In Division One Cavan defeated Omagh 24-7, Carrick conceded to Malone leaving the latter top of the table with seven from seven.