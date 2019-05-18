James Tennyson back in the groove at Europa Hotel

James Tennyson is back in the groove as he hammered Bryan Mairena before claiming victory in the second round at the Europa Hotel on Saturday night.

Tennyson hurt his rival several times before the towel was thrown in by Mairena's corner to save him from more punishment.

Tennyson has moved up to lightweight and it seem he has taken his power with him.

And Feargal McCrory blew away Elvis Gullian inside a round.

It was a good performance from McCrory who is getting stronger and stronger - but Elvis was not on song.

Cathy McAleer got another win on her record as she stopped Cristina Busuioc in the second round.

McAleer is improving in every fight under the watchful eye on trainer John Breen and there is more to come from her in the future.

Tommy McCarthy got back to winning ways as he stopped Jiri Svacina in the third round.

McCarthy has ability and he should get another title shot this year.

The first fight of the night was Dublin's Victor Rabei against Lesther Cantillano. Rabei was on top in this one and won 40-36 on points.

Rabei started well and bossed the round and he appeared to buzz his opponent at the bell.

Rabei started to load up in the second round but Cantillano was proving hard to tag and was making a fight of it.

There was more of the same in the third as the Dublin fighter pushed the pace as Cantillano held his own.

The fourth was a good battle as both tried to exchange but Rabei was a clear winner on the night.