Lisa Bowman backs Northern Ireland netball coach Dan Ryan to impress ahead of World Cup

Lisa Bowman has backed new Northern Ireland Netball coach Dan Ryan to made a huge impression at this July’s World Cup in Liverpool.

The Australian led Manchester Thunder to the English Super League title at the weekend and Liverpool will be his first tournament with Northern Ireland.

Bowman who has been to the last two Commonwealth Games is enjoying working with Ryan as preparations for the World Cup ramp up.

“Even just his (Dan) behaviours and mannerisms is completely different to what we are used to, his coaching styles and it is such a great environment to be a part of, Australia is such a good country and they ae having great results with Netball and having that coaching style brought over to us can only help us to improve,” enthused Bowman.

Once the squad is selected at the beginning of June Northern Ireland will play three friendlies before departing for England.

“Preparations are going well for the world cup once the final 12 are selected that will give us the chance to regroup, everybody is training so hard and having the new coaching set up on board is brilliant.”

“What we want out of them (friendlies) is wins, we’re not going to go into the games and be happy coming off with a loss we want to be coming out of both those games with solid wins.”

Netball is a fast growing sport and Bowman is hoping that the exposure at the World Cup with open the game to a greater audience.

“Women’s sport is only but growing, the fact we are getting more PR, we’re getting more media and that is all women’s sport be it hockey, netball, gaelic and across all sports, we just want kids of all ages to get involved in sport whatever makes them happy whatever sport they want to play go out go to your local sports centre, contact your local governing bodies and find out what’s on your door step for your kids to join.”

“It has shown just how far we have come the fact that there is netball on Sky on a regular basis, obviously we want more we want to see every game every week but we are making those steps and they are happening.”

“Every game is on the red button so no matter who is playing you can hit the red button and see all the games which is just going to help improve or fan base and help people and home who are maybe not able to travel to Liverpool will be able to watch those games and support us.”