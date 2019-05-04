Live updates from the Around A Pound Tandragee 100 - Derek McGee in four-timer, Adam McLean 'in good spirits' after crash

Tobermore’s Adam McLean has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast following a crash at the Tandragee 100.

McLean was involved in an incident in the Supertwin race at the 5.3-mile course in Co. Armagh.

Tandragee 100 Superbike race winner Derek McGee (centre) with runner-up Derek Sheils (left) and Michael Sweeney. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.

On Saturday night, a statement issued by the McAdoo Racing team provided a positive update on his condition.

"Adam is in the Royal Hospital, Belfast after an accident in the Supertwin race. He has arm, shoulder and pelvic injuries but is in really good spirits and making jokes in the hospital.

“So proud of the lad. Twenty-two-years old and pushing to win these races against way more experienced guys.”

A result was declared following the stoppage, with Derek McGee taking the win on the J.McC Roofing/KMR Kawasaki from Michael Sweeney and Neil Kernohan.

Adam McLean pictured at the Tandragee 100 on Saturday. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.

McGee stole the show on Saturday with a four-timer, following on from his man of the meeting performance at the Cookstown 100.

He came out on top in a blistering battle in the feature Superbike race with Derek Sheils, which went right down to the wire.

There was nothing between them as they set a fierce pace around the undulating 5.3-mile course, with Michael Sweeney also in close contention.

McGee led until the penultimate lap, when Sheils made his move to take the lead.

Derek McGee (NJ Doyne Kawasaki) won the Around A Pound Tandragee 100 Superbike race after a hard-fought battle with Derek Sheils (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki). Picture: Pacemaker Press.

Heading out onto the final lap, Sheils was in the lead but McGee upped the ante and found a way past on his NJ Doyne Kawasaki, fending off the challenge from Sheils (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki) to close out a hard-earned victory by 0.195s.

Sweeney remained in third, a further six-tenths behind, with Thomas Maxwell from Co. Westmeath in fourth on his Kawasaki.

Sheils followed up his Open Superbike victory at the Cookstown 100 with another triumph on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki.

Pole man McGee led for most of the six-lap race, with Sheils shadowing his every move. The Dublin rider bided his time before swooping on the final lap and pulling a slender advantage on the GSX-R1000, which he held until the flag.

Guy Martin in action on his BSA Rocket in the Classic race at the Tandragee 100 on Saturday. Picture: Pacemaker Press.

Sheils wrapped up his second Irish national win of the season by 0.4 seconds from McGee, while Adam McLean maintained his fine start to the new campaign, taking third on the McAdoo Kawasaki.

McLean held station throughout and closed the deficit to the leaders around the midway point of the race, before the 22-year-old slipped back to finish almost eight seconds down as he sealed the last rostrum spot.

Sweeney finished fourth on the MJR BMW, nine seconds ahead of Shaun Anderson (NW Racing BMW). Maxwell clinched sixth on his Kawasaki.

McGee came out on top of a thrilling Supersport race following a blistering battle with young gun McLean.

McGee took the lead in the six-lap race but McLean was breathing down his neck on the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki on the first lap.

They quickly broke clear of Sheils in third on the Roadhouse Macau Racing Yamaha, who had a cushion over Sweeney (MJR Yamaha).

Adam McLean (McAdoo Kawasaki) leads Derek McGee (B&W/Diamond Edge Cutting Kawasaki) in Saturday's Supersport race at the Tandragee 100. Picture: Pacemaker Press.

McLean took the lead on lap three with McGee right in his wheel-tracks. However, Mullingar man McGee hit the front on his B&W/Diamond Edge Cutting Kawasaki on the penultimate lap.

The Cookstown 100 treble winner was unable to break away though and McLean grabbed the lead back as they started their final lap.

Both riders gave it their all on the final lap of the 5.3-mile circuit in dry and sunny conditions, but it was McGee who forced his way back ahead when it mattered.

He managed to keep McLean at bay on the run to Bells crossroads, diving into the final corner and powering over the line to win by just 0.3 seconds.

Sheils completed the podium, ten seconds behind, with Sweeney a further 15 seconds in arrears. Mike Browne and Stephen Proctor completed the top six.

Guy Martin made a winning return to Irish road racing as the Lincolnshire star won the Classic 1000 race.

Martin, who last raced at the event in 2017 as part of the Honda Racing team ahead of his Isle of Man TT comeback, claimed the victory by seven seconds from Richard Ford.

The 37-year-old missed the Cookstown 100 last weekend after submitting a provisional entry, but Martin made amends on his home-built BSA Rocket machine.

He finished second on the road overall behind Classic 500 race winner Dean Stimpson, who held on to win by 2.4 seconds in the five-lap event. Martin, though, set the fastest lap overall at 90.038mph, showing he has lost none of his competitive edge.

Barry Davidson, sixth overall, was the winner of the Classic 350 race.

The Junior Support race was won by Kevin Baker by 22 seconds from Eoin O'Siochru.

A lengthy delay followed the red-flag stoppage in the Supertwin race, with a second delay occurring due to a non-racing related incident shortly after the crash scene had been cleared.

However, the full eight-race programme was successfully completed by 6.05pm after a fine effort by Clerk of the Course Anne Forsythe and the organising North Armagh Club.