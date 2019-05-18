LIVE updates from the North West 200 - Second red flag incident in Supersport race as racing hangs in balance

There has been another red flag stoppage at the North West 200 in the restarted Supersport race at the 90th anniversary meeting of the famous road race.

A number of riders opted to sit out the race, including James Hillier, Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop.

North West 200 Event Director Mervyn Whyte (right) and Clerk of the Course, Stanleigh Murray.

Derek McGee and Davey Todd were disputing the lead on lap two when the race was stopped.

All-time record holder Alastair Seeley went out on lap one at University when his engine blew.

A possible oil spill in the braking zone is now being looked at.

Three-time North West 200 Superbike winner Glenn Irwin says he won’t race today unless conditions improve.

Glenn Irwin has ruled himself out of the North West 200 unless conditions improve.

Irwin, who is due to start from pole position in the Superbike races on the

Quattro Plant/Wicked Coatings Kawasaki, said riding in the wet on the roads ‘is not my thing’.

“I have no interest in racing in these conditions and I will not be going in the first Superbike race - it is not my thing,” said Irwin.

“We have had a great week and this is part of road racing. There is not much you can do about it. It is getting worse, but if things improve, and it dries quickly, I may race later on.”

Officials work to clean the track at Black Hill.

The Supersport race was red-flagged after a delayed start to the 90th anniversary meeting.

Heavy rain this morning has caused difficulties for the riders and organisers.

Riders were given two sighting laps to get a feel for the conditions after all practice sessions were held in the dry. Competitors then had the chance to make some adjustments to their machines before setting off on a final warm-up lap.

A rider came off at Black Hill on the final warm-up lap, causing a further delay due to an oil spill

It's been a very wet start to the North West 200.

The Supersport race started around 11.10am and James Hillier was leading Alastair Seeley, Peter Hickman and Lee Johnston when the race was stopped on lap two.

An incident occurred at Black Hill, although the rider involved was not seriously hurt.

Michael Dunlop was a retirement on his MD Racing Honda at the end of the first lap.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

RACE 1

THE JUNCTION RETAIL & LEISURE PARK SUPERSPORT (6 laps)

RACE 2

ANCHOR BAR SUPERBIKE (7 laps)

RACE 3

JOHN M PATERSON SUPERTWIN (4 laps)

RACE 4

CP HIRE SUPERSTOCK (6 laps)

RACE 5

MERROW HOTEL & SPA NW200 SUPERBIKE (7 laps)