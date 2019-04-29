MOTORSPORT: WRC

Kris Meeke completed Rally Argentina in fourth place and over a minute behind winner Thierry Neuville.

The Dungannon man started the final day in third in his Toyota but dropped one place to pick up seven points.

Series leader Neuville finished 48.4 seconds clear of Andreas Mikkelsen of Norway with world champion Sebastien Ogier completing the podium.

Meeke ended just 1.4 seconds behind Frenchman Ogier while his Toyota team-mate Ott Tanak was home 10th.

Neuville is two points clear of Ogier in the series standings with Meeke in fifth on 42 points.

Meeke clinched the first of his five WRC victories at the Argentina event in 2015.