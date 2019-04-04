RUGBY: Rainey bid to consolidate play-off place; Dungannon target safety

Rainey are already guaranteed their place in the Division 2B play-offs and the Old Boys are third, 13 points ahead of fifth placed Wanderers as the two sides prepare to lock horns at the Aviva Stadium.

Rainey are looking to consolidate third place and have a six-point cushion over Sligo.

Loose forwards Tim Barker and Paddy McGowan miss the trip to Dublin Charlie Clarke returns from Ulster A duty.

Wanderers won the game at Hatrick Park earlier in the season but Rainey Director of Rugby Barney Smyth is targeting a victory, especially as the host have lost their last three games.

“We gave them 14 soft points last time early on and we didn’t recover,” he said.

“We’re now playing well and are targeting finishing in third and facing Greystones in the play-offs.

“We’re playing well at the moment and Wanderers aren’t in great form.”

It’s the proverbial eight-pointer in Cork as Sunday’s Well and Belfast Harlequins clash.

Quins are ninth, four points ahead of the Well and a win would leave them safe and put the Munster men down.

Dungannon - three points ahead of Quins - host Sligo.

In Division 2C, Omagh travel to Malahide, City of Derry host Bruff while Bangor are at Thomond.