Tyrone beaten by Donegal in Ulster Senior Football semi-final

DONEGAL 1-16 TYRONE 0-15

Donegal returned to the Ulster final with an emphatic 1-16 to 0-15 win over Tyrone at Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday.

Declan Bonner's side firmly established themselves as favourites to retain their Ulster title with a stylish display of attacking football.

Jamie Brennan's early goal laid the platform during a wild opening spell that also saw Tyrone's Peter Harte black carded.

The Ulster champions will face either Cavan or Armagh in the June 23 final.

Tyrone must attempt to plot an All Ireland Championship course through the qualifiers.