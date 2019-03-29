Ulster Hall: WBO European title blow for Conrad Cummings on Belfast bill against Luke Keeler

Conrad Cummings came up short in his bid to defend his WBO European title at the Ulster Hall in Belfast as he lost to Luke Keeler in an absorbing 10-round battle.

Keeler was awarded the fight 99-91, 98-92,98-92 and after this defeat where does Cummings go from here?

Keeler started the fight better and Cummings had a huge cut above his right eye but both guys gave it a real go in the opening three rounds but it was Keeler who was on top in these opening exchanges.

In the fourth Keeler again looked comfortable and pushed Cummings back.

In the fifth Cummings stepped up the pace and Keeler started to go on the retreat. Had Cummings weathered the storm?

Keeler produced the more on points quality shots in the sixth but Cummings was still very much in it.

Cummings pushed the pace in the seventh but he didn’t let his punches go and Keeler sneaked the round.

The eighth and the ninth were more of the same and Cummings needs a stoppage, while Keeler is controlling the contest.

The last round was again Keeler and Cummings had lost his title.

Steven Ward had a 79-73 points win over Josip Perkovic and a 10th victory as a professional.

Ward said: “I think I am past these guys, and I think I switch off a bit.

”It is my first time fighting at the Ulster Hall as a pro, which is great.”

Belfast middleweight Padraig McCrory was up against Santos Medrano over six rounds.

McCrory varied his shots well and won the fight but it was quite a hard night at the office for the Belfast fighter who won 60-54 on points.

And Tyrone McKenna had a good win against Oscar Amador.

Taylor McGoldrick wins in less than a round against Gianni Antoh to move to 2-0.

Fredo Meli beat Achillies Szabo.