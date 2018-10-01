Weekly Schools’ Rugby Round-up

The weekly revew of the Schools’ action.

Ballyclare High hosted and lost 57-3 to Royal Belfast Academical Institution.

Wellington College Belfast against Strabane Grammar

The visitors had built up a 19-3 by the break with tries from Bradley McNamara, Marco Manso and Jude Postlethwaite. Robin McIlveen added the extras to two of the tries. Mark Jackson kicked a consolation first half penalty for the Ballyclare High School team.

Postlethwaite, Angus Adair, Jack Leathem, Robert Curry and McNamara, who completed his hat-trick, all scored tries, with McIlveen successfully converting four.

Dromore High lost to Friends’ School, Lisburn at Barban Hill 23-15.

Rhys Dale scored two tries, one conversion and a penalty for Dromore with the Friends’ points coming through tries from Harry Reid and Fergus McEwen.

Reece Malone capped a fine personal performance with two conversions and three penalties.

Royal School, Armagh and Royal School, Dungannon on the WK Armstrong pitch in Dungannon with the former winning 52-10.

Armagh had built up a 19-10 lead by the break through tries from Ben Lavery, who touched down twice, and Jonny Agnew. Charlie Worth was successful with two of the conversion kicks.

Dungannon displayed great spirit in the first half of the game and got some consolation for their endeavours with well taken tries from Luke McMullan and Lewis Connolly.

Armagh dominated both possession and territory in the course of the second half.

Peter Taylor, Jayson Denley, Worth, James Allen and Chris Whiteside all scored tries and Worth capped a fine performance when he added three conversions.

Methodist College, Belfast defeated Omagh Academy 41-8.

MCB scored seven tries with Ethan McIlroy touching down for three. Ben Crangle, Ben Gourley, Tom Millar and team captain, Kevin McNaboe, each scored one try.

McIlroy completed a ‘Man of the Match’ performance when he added three conversions.

Omagh’s points came through a David Braden try and a Will Stewart penalty. The Omagh Academy team finished the game with an entire Year 12 Front Row. It was these players that paved the way for the try from David Braden close to the end of the game.

Antrim Grammar lost 76-12 to Dalriada School.

James McCormick, the Dalriada hooker, ended the game with a personal point’s tally of 31.

He scored three tries, Peter Wright and Jacob Fleck scored two and Jack Kennedy, Jack Murdoch, Paddy Carson, Will Scott and Nathan Philipson each touched down for one try.

James McCormick weighed in with eight successful conversions.

Antrim’s points came through tries from Callum Hull and Callum McComb. Jack Craig added the extras to one try.

Banbridge Academy lost 41-0 against a rampant Enniskillen Royal Grammar team.

The Fermanagh boys scored tries through Ryan Phair, who touched down twice, Calum Smyton, who touched down twice, David Stinson, who touched down twice, and Sam Balfour. Eddie Keys was successful with three conversion kicks.

Bangor Grammar got back to winning ways with a 66-24 victory against Belfast High School.

Conor Lusty, Sam Murray, Harry McCracken and Harry Angus each scored a try in the first half of the game. Harry McCracken was successful with three first half conversions.

Belfast High scored two first half tries, both of which were goaled, as well as a first half penalty.

Bangor’s second half tries came through Will Simpson, McCracken, Lusty, with two, Angus and Kristen McNeice while McCracken added five more conversions.

Campbell College hosted Blackrock College in a close encounter which the Dublin school won 19-14.

Campbell’s points came through three Conor Rankin penalties and an unconverted try from Kieran Richardson.

Carrickfergus Grammar recorded a hard earned, but ultimately well-deserved, 25-5 victory against Lurgan College.

Daniel Curley and Jakob McComb each scored two tries with Daniel adding one conversion as well as a penalty.

Lurgan’s points came through an unconverted try from Jack Dunn who took advantage of good work from Alex Dixon before touching down.

Coleraine Grammar School lost at home 15-13 to Ballymena Academy.

Coleraine’s points came through a Conor Potts try alongside one conversion and two penalties from Pierce Crowe.

Ballymena’s points came through tries from Frankie Andrews and James Wright with the ever impressive Ross McKay adding one conversion as well as a penalty.

Larne Grammar School hosted and lost 21-8 to Friends’ School, Lisburn.

Larne’s points all came in the first half through an unconverted try from their captain, Jordan McIlhinney, and a penalty from Euan Glenn.

Friends’ scored three tries through Jack Harte, their centre, and two from the other Jack Harte, their prop!

Reece Malone was successful with all three conversion kicks.

Portadown College and Rainey Endowed played out an exciting game for the Vinny Doyle Memorial Cup which was won by Portadown College by 26-22 with the last play of the game.

Portadown took a 7-0 lead on the stroke of half time with a Peter Douglas try which was converted by Adam Speers.

The score became 14-0 shortly after the restart when Daniel Moorcroft touched down for a try which Adam Speers converted.

Rainey responded with a Rory Bradley try, which was converted by Jonathan Drennan, to reduce their deficit to 14-7.

Portadown extended their lead to 21-7 when Ryan Neill touched down for a try which Speers converted.

Back came the Rainey team with three unconverted tries. Bryn Davies touched down twice with the third coming from David Dripps.

With the last play of this exciting game Portadown got their hands on the Vinny Doyle Trophy when Jordan McAteer scorched in for an unconverted try.

Regent House recorded a comprehensive 55-12 win against Dromore High.

Regent scored nine tries in the course of the game. Stuart Martin, Kristian Wallace McKimm and Keir Edgar each scoring twice with Matthew McFarland, Adam Russell and Ryan Uprichard each touching down for one. Martin was successful with five conversion kicks.

Dromore’s points came from Ben Carey and Xander Lowham tries alongside a Rhys Dale conversion.

Royal School, Armagh defeated Down High School 52-19.

Adam Edgar, Nicky Jennings, Peter Taylor, James Brown and Aaron Woods scored tries in the first half for Armagh, four of which were converted by Charlie Worth.

Greg Hutley, Jonathan Graham and Reuben Dickson scored first half tries for Down two of which were converted by Hutley leaving them trailing 33-19 at the break.

Nicholas Jennings scored a second try in the second half and Josh McClure touched down twice. Two more Worth conversions secured victory.

Royal School, Dungannon hosted Foyle and Londonderry College and got back to winning ways with a 40-17 victory.

Jack Girvan scored two tries and Peter Busby, Lewis Johnston, Luke McMullan and Lewis Connolly each ran in for one try. Luke McMullan was successful with five conversion kicks.

Keelin Coyle, Ben Galbraith and Tom Adair scored tries for the Foyle College team with Keelin adding one conversion.

Sullivan Upper defeated Belfast Royal Academy 26-16.

Thomas Leitch scored an unconverted try to give the Sullivan a 5-0 lead.

Harry Warke reduced the deficit for BRA when he converted a penalty kick.

The Belfast boys went 10-5 ahead when Adam Keed ran in for a try which Warke converted.

Sullivan responded with a try from Shay Storey, converted by McKee and at the break led 19-10 after George Saunderson crossed, McKee converting.

Two BRA penalties from Warke early in the second half reduced the arrears but the Holywood boys secured their 26-16 win when Peter Casement ran in for a try,converted by McKee.

Wallace High travelled to play St Munchin’s College in Limerick and came away with a 35-12 victory.

Brandon Watson scored two tries with Joel Dundas, Scott Wilson and Nathan Robinson each scoring one. Nathan Doak was successful with all five conversions.

Wellington College, Belfast hosted Strabane Academy in a game the Tyrone boys won 26-17.

In spite of going 17-0 down in the opening 10 minutes Wellington staged a remarkable comeback to secure their victory.

Jordan Mealiff scored two tries for the Strabane Academy team with Jack Sayers and Jack Kee each scoring one try. Harry McCrossan was successful with three conversions.

Wellington’s points came through a hat-trick of tries from Marcus Smyth one of which was converted by Tom Stanfield who impressed with his all-round performance during the game.