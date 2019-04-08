Guy Martin's Cookstown 100 entry 'provisional'

Guy Martin’s entry for this month’s KDM Hire Cookstown 100 is provisional, it has been confirmed.

The TV celebrity and former leading international road racer has entered the Classic Senior race on his home-built 750cc BSA Rocket 3.

Martin intended to ride the machine at the Cookstown 100 and Tandragee 100 meetings in 2018 but had to withdraw after running into gearbox problems.

However, he was unable to acquire the parts he needed in time to take part and the 37-year-old promised to return this season.

The Lincolnshire rider will compete in a desert race prior to the Cookstown 100 and the organisers have now been told that Martin will make a decision on his participation at the Irish road race a week before the event.

Practice for the Cookstown 100 takes place on Friday, April 26, with the main race programme on Saturday, April 27.