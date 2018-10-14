Keith Farmer crowned British champion for fourth time in dramatic finale

Northern Ireland’s Keith Farmer has become a British champion for the fourth time after winning the British Superstock 1000 title despite crashing out of the final race.

In wet and miserable conditions at Brands Hatch on Sunday, Clogher man Farmer slid off his Tyco BMW, ending his chances of ending the season on a winning note.

However, Australia’s Billy McConnell had also been caught out by the conditions beforehand, lessening the blow for Farmer and the Moneymore-based TAS Racing team.

Farmer held a slender lead of 10.5 points over Buildbase Suzuki rider McConnell heading into the final race.

Taylor Mackenzie won the race on the Bathams BMW from Alex Olsen (JJR BMW) and Michael Rutter (Bathams BMW).

Former Supermoto star Farmer previously won the Superstock 1000 crown in 2012, doubling up after clinching the Superstock 600 championship the previous season,

The 31-year-old claimed the British Supersport crown in 2017 and has now made it a championship quadruple following Sunday’s drama in the rain at Brands.

The Ulster rider now hopes to return to the British Superbike class in 2019 following his latest title triumph.