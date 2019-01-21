WATCH: William Dunlop's partner and mum pay moving tribute to popular road racer

William Dunlop’s partner Janine Brolly and mother Louise paid a heart-warming tribute to the Ballymoney road racer as he was posthumously inducted into Irish motorcycling’s Hall of Fame.

One of the sport’s leading exponents, the 32-year-old died after a crash during practice for the Skerries 100 last July.

William Dunlop's partner Janine Brolly and mother Louise at the Cornmarket Motorbike Awards in Belfast on Friday.

At the Cornmarket Motorbike Awards in Belfast on Friday night, Janine revealed that she hoped to establish the William Dunlop Foundation in William’s memory, with the aim of supporting children who have suffered the loss of a parent.

In front of a sell-out crowd at the annual prize night, Janine carried herself with remarkable dignity as she paid a moving tribute to William and accepted the award on his behalf, along with his mother Louise.

The Dunlop family has now lost TT legend Joey, former all-time North West 200 record holder Robert and his son William to the sport of road racing, but Louise says 18-time TT winner Michael will have their full support if he decides to race on this year.

Watch the video above for the full interview with Janine and Louise at the Cornmarket Motorbike Awards.