NOSTALGIA GALLERY: Looking back at Tyrone’s 2003 All-Ireland Final victory

As the country gears up for another September showdown at Croke Park, we remember the nail-biting final of 2003 which saw Tyrone emerge victorious over old rivals Armagh.

Croke Park, Dublin was of course the stadium for the battle - which saw defending champions Armagh attempt to trump a determined Tyrone, in what was the first All-Ireland Football Final between sides from the same province.

Tyrone won their first title after the match finished 0–12 – 0–09 in their favour, with Mickey Harte’s men leading to a decade of victories which included bringing the Sam Maguire home twice more - in 2005 and 2008.

One decade on, let’s hope this September 2 will see Sam return home once again.