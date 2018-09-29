Review of the weekend All Ireland League rugby action

Results in Saturday’s Ulster Bank All Ireland League were:

DIVISION 2A:

Blackrock College 30 Galwegians 20

Cashel 26 Dolphin 10

Navan 36 Nenagh Ormond 16

Queen’s University 19 Old Crescent 21

UL Bohemians 10 Highfield 36

DIVISION 2B:

Dungannon 28 Skerries 25

Corinthians 11 Belfast Harlequins 15

MU Barnhall 36 Rainey Old Boys 14

Sunday’s Well 20 Sligo 17

Wanderers 17 Greystones 24

DIVISION 2C:

Ballina 23 Omagh 19

City of Derry 29 Tullamore 15

Malahide 19 Bangor 44

Midleton 35 Bruff 8

Thomond 33 Seapoint 22

FEATURE MATCH

Queen’s University 19 Old Crescent 21

Queen’s had to settle for a losing bonus point against Old Crescent as they started their Division 2A campaign with a two point defeat at the Dub

The visitors dominated the opening exchanges and were reward with two quick scores.

Out half Ronan McKenna landed a penalty after six minutes, Queen’s kicked the restart out on the full, from the resulting scrum the Limerick side exploited a huge gap in the students defence and full back Brian Tuohy coasted over for an unconverted try.

Queen’s struck back immediately, following their first sustained period in the Old Crescent 22 centre Conor McKee crashed over from close range with Ritchie McMaster converting.

McKenna was on target with his second penalty on 31 minutes after Queen’s infringed in midfield.

Crescent went into the break with a 14-7 lead after McKenna slotted over another penalty after Queen’s collapsed a scrum.

Crescent got their second try five minutes after the restart, they pushed the home pack off their own ball from a defensive scrum in the 22 and replacement hooker Mark Rickard barged over from close range with McKenna converting.

Andy McGrath’s surging run opened up the Old Crescent defence, he carried from the hallway line to the 22 before popping a pass to full back Johnny Milliken to score with McMaster converting.

Queen’s wasted a glorious chance as they worked the ball through a number of phases in the visitor’s 22 before the backs spread the ball wide but Milliken’s try scoring pass to Johnny Hunter was forward.

The Students got their third try on 72 minutes lock Stuart Evans was held up over the line from the resulting five metre scrum pivot Conor McAuley made a sniping blindside break to dart over but McMaster failed to convert from a tight angle.

Old Crescent had prop Alex Simpson sin binned on 75 minutes for his part in a melee but Queen’s were unable to create any chances in the closing stages and the Limerick side held on for victory.