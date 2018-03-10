SIX NATIONS RUGBY: Waiting game for Ireland on England v France result to be crowned Champions

LATEST: IRELAND 28 SCOTLAND 8

Ireland got the job done in Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday, securing the bonus point win over Scotland to push them 10 points clear at the head of the Nat West 6 Nations championship.

A try brace from Jacob Stockdale - his 10th try in eight international starts - and one apiece for Conor Murray and replacement hooker Sean Cronin, got Joe Schmidt's Ireland the five match points they needed.

While the Grand Slam remains on track, Ireland are now waiting for the result of the France v England game in Paris.

If England fail to get a try scoring bonus point, Ireland will be crowned Six Nations champions a week before going to Twickenham to face their rivals.

