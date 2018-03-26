TYRONE GAA: Harte pleased with finish but work still to do

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has praised his players after they rounded off their Division One season in style with an impressive victory over Kerry in Healy Park on Sunday.

The 1-16 to 0-14 win made it three successive wins to cap a remarkable turn-around in a campaign that had, at one stage, looked like turning into a relegation dogfight.

Instead, Tyrone ended the league sitting comfortably in fourth place with four wins from seven games and Harte was pleased with how his players had responded to their indifferent league start.

“I suppose it was a bit of role-reversal from last year when we started strong and finished poorly,” said Harte.

“I suppose that’s not a bad thing to be able to turn it around.

“After four games we only had two points and it was dicey looking.

“The Donegal win was so important, Mayo was excellent and I suppose a lot of people were telling us it was a long time since we beat Kerry so it’s nice to put the record straight any day of the week. I am very pleased with the outcome.”

In Tyrone’s final three games they hit 4-43, another stat that Harte was more than happy about.

“When I reflect on last year, I believe we were getting plenty of scores, particularly when the summertime came,” he added.

“We were getting lots of high scores and not conceding a lot. That was the name of the game but because one particular game didn’t turn out well for us in any shape or form, that shaped our whole season. I feel that was unfair and I have stated that many times.

“Just because we have done well in these three games doesn’t mean that anything is perfect, that we are a finished product. It means we are a work in progress. We won’t be sitting back and thinking we are something wonderful.”