TYRONE GAA: Moane Set For Extended Term

Gerry Moane is set for a third season in his second term in charge of the Tyrone Senior ladies after his reappointment alongside an enhanced backroom team was ratified by the county committee.

Hugh Donnelly returns as minor boss with Louise Daly in charge of the Under 16s, Pius Fox taking the under 14s, all management teams have been confirmed for two years.

Moane, who guided the senior team to a first All Ireland Intermediate final in September had indicated all along that the campaign that culminated in a narrow loss to Tipperary at Croke Park was really just the first phase of what he described as a long term plan. He had taken the reins just ahead of the 2016 season but had little time for preparation and felt 2017 was really his first full campaign.

Common sense then would have dictated that this appointment was a mere formality such was the progression made over the previous 12 months. Quality strength and conditioning, professional development and a step up in all aspects of preparation brought Tyrone close to league promotion, back-to-back Ulster titles and that Croke Park appearance.

The Fermanagh native has confirmed the inclusion of experienced coach Conal Sheridan as part of an enhanced backroom team admitting that there was unfinished business for this group of players

“We lost that all Ireland final but we really did not perform, the players and ourselves are determined to get back,” explained Moane, “We have a few new faces while a couple of the established names will be unavailable for the start of the league. They will be back and I know the feeling within the group is that they have a point to prove. We have started back and already the focus is back too.”

Moane drafted in several players from the Ulster Championship winning minor squad through 2017. Many remain while some will once again be linking up with the minor set up under Hugh Donnellym the Dromore man joined by new assistant manager Karen McElhill and aiming to retain the Ulster title

Overall the underage management teams had the added boost this year of having their players go through six sessions under the auspices of the new ladies academy with top quality coaching and player development. Progression has been excellent and now with their management teams in place, the players will be focused on hitting the championship trail in the Spring in top shape. Under 13, 15 and 17 Academy squads meanwhile will be selected in January.

Senior Team Management: Gerry Moane, Barry Grimes, Sarah Connolly, Liam Swift, Damien Corrigan, Conal Sherdian, Paddy Hunter, Shannon Tracey.

Minor Team Management: Hugh Donnelly, Karen Mc Elhill, Paul Quinn, Brian Quinn, Patricia Mc Goldrick, Aine Mc Guigan

U16 Team Management: Louise Daly, Brian Mc Gee, Ciara Rocks

U14 Team Management: Pius Fox, Brian Mc Ginn, Gertie Maguire, Kevin Bogle