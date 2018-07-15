Tyrone impress in Super8 opener against Roscommon

Tyrone made light work of Roscommon as they claimed a huge 18 point victory in the opening game of the Super 8s.

The instrumental Niall Sludden scored the Red Hands’ first goal before Conor Meyler, Peter Harte and Richie Donnelly found the back of the net in the second half.

Roscommon failed to replicate the form which led them to promotion from Division Two and a Connacht final.

Tyrone welcome Dublin to Healy Park on Saturday.After a quarter-final exit from the Ulster Championship and an extra-time win in the first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers, Tyrone have improved as the summer has progressed.

Their performance in Dublin against Roscommon was, by a considerable distance, their most impressive of the season so far.

Meanwhile, 2017 runners-up Tyrone blasted out an ominous warning in their opening TG4 All-Ireland intermediate championship fixture of the summer as Chloe McCaffrey’s hat-trick of goals helped the Red Hands to record a comprehensive 5-18 to 2-6 victory over Wicklow in Clones on Sunday.

The Ulster champions picked up where they had left off in the province by earning a deserved victory over Leinster runners-up Wicklow in this Group 2 opener.

The first of McCaffrey’s goals opened up an early 1-2 to 0-0 lead for Tyrone before Jackie Kinch netted for Wicklow. But goals from Gráinne Rafferty and McCaffrey had Tyrone 3-7 to 1-3 clear, before they went in 3-8 to 1-4 ahead at the break.

Gemma Begley raised a fourth green flag for Tyrone before McCaffrey completed her hat-trick.