YOUR PICTURES: Tyrone fans show their support ahead of September 2 showdown

The Red Hands have all hands on deck ahead of their September 2 showdown against the Dubs at Croke Park, with community spirit at an all time high as Tyrone supporters show their solidarity with Mickey Harte’s men.

It has been a decade since we’ve brought the Sam Maguire Cup home, so it is fantastic to see all of your pictures as the Red Hands get ready for battle this Sunday.

From festively dressed goats to generations united and newlyweds sharing their love for the GAA, check out our gallery to see your pictures.

