County Tyrone comedian to feature in episode two of Derry Girls

County Tyrone comedian Kevin McAleer will feature in episode two of Channel 4 hit comedy Derry Girls.

Derry is a place McAleer is more than familiar with.

Kevin McAleer will star in episode two of Derry Girls

McAleer has played various shows in the city over the years, most recently he performed at the Gasyard Féile in 2014.

Derry Girls was created and is written by Lisa McGee.

According to the official Channel 4 website, McAleer plays uncle Colm, Granda Joe's 'extremely boring brother'.

Episode two will see uncle Colm visiting the Quinn family at their home and 'the whole family are losing the will to live'.

Episode two of Derry Girls will be screened on Channel 4 at 10pm on Thursday January 11, 2018.