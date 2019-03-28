Clogher Valley hotel celebrates refurbishment with spring giveaway

The only four-star hotel in County Tyrone, Corick House Hotel & Spa has recently announced an exciting new refurbished bar.- and is giving away an overnight stay to celebrate!

The only four-star hotel in County Tyrone, Corick House Hotel & Spa has recently announced an exciting new refurbished bar.

Nestled in the heart of Clogher Valley where style and elegance meets country hospitality, this idyllic 17th Century House offers a haven of tranquillity.

With guests greeted by meandering streams and winding country roads, Corick House Hotel & Spa offers the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life with breathtaking countryside views.

The only four-star hotel in County Tyrone, Corick House Hotel & Spa has recently unveiled its exciting newly refurbished bar



And to celebrate the refurbishments to the charming period-style William and Mary listed 17th century house, the News Letter has teamed up with Corick House Hotel & Spa to give one lucky reader the chance to win an overnight stay for two, complete with bubbly on arrival, full access to the Thermal Suite and a mouth-watering Irish breakfast the following morning.

Based within Corick Road, Clogher, the newly revamped bar now sits between the award-winning Carleton Restaurant and the cosy Blackwater Bar & Bistro of the beautifully situated original 17th century house, which has seen many changes over the years.

From starting its life as a Bed & Breakfast by the late Jean Beacom who purchased the historic house and brought it back to its former glory in 1996, the success of Corick House has continued to grow, reaching an illustrious milestone in 2013 when it was awarded the highly-coveted, prestigious four-star status by the Northern Ireland Tourist Board – the only four-star hotel in County Tyrone.



Still very much a family business with community values at its core, Avril Robson, alongside her brothers Andrew Beacom and Haldene Mc Cleary, now own and run the country house hotel and are passionate about continuing their mother’s vision. Now employing over 100 locals, the family reveal they are delighted to be able to offer the new addition to the hotel, which they believe will even ‘‘further enhance our guests’ experience.’’

The bar, which boasts a range of local ciders and spirits, including the renowned Boatyard Gin and Long Meadow Cider, also serves a stylish cocktail menu in a unique setting complete with breathtaking views over the walled garden.



Hotelier Haldene Mc Cleary explained: ‘‘The guest experience is paramount to us. We continue to strive to give our customers an exceptional visit, maintaining and developing our position as a premium country hotel within the tourism market.

‘‘We are delighted with the extension of the new bar. It will be a great addition to the overall experience of the hotel, whether that be a casual drink with friends or family, lunch, dinner, a wedding, conference or overnight stay.

‘‘We would like to sincerely thank our loyal customers, and we hope to welcome you to clink a glass with us in celebration soon.’’

The award-winning Carleton Restaurant, which features a contemporary Irish European menu, is influenced by the seasons and created using some of Ulster’s ‘‘most exceptional local produce.’’

Meanwhile, the Blackwater Bistro boasts atmospheric open log fires and is accompanied by an extensive menu.

Step Into Spring

Nestled in the heart of Clogher Valley where style and elegance meets country hospitality is this idyllic 17th Century House



To win the special Step Into Spring package, tell us why you or someone you love deserves a relaxing break away in luxurious surroundings.

Perhaps you have recently celebrated a milestone birthday and would like to celebrate with some rest and relaxation, or you would like to thank your parents for helping out with childcare, or your partner has been offered that special promotion in work. Maybe your son or daughter has just got engaged. Or perhaps things have been difficult for a loved one recently and they could do with a well-deserved night away in idyllic surroundings. Whatever the reason we warmly welcome all entries and nominations!



What You Win



Win the chance to be greeted with a chilled glass of bubbly on arrival before spending the night in a deluxe room with full access to the Thermal Suite in the Spa, including the Hydrotherapy Pool, Sauna, Steam Room, Experience Shower & Thermal Lounger before finishing your stay with a full Irish breakfast the following morning.

To be in with a chance of winning, tell us why you deserve a night away to de-stress. You can also nominate a hard-working duo who you feel would benefit from a night away in stunning, tranquil surroundings.

Please include a daytime telephone number, postal address and email with all applications in order to be considered. This is to enable us to contact you with your prize and will not be used for marketing purposes.

Email: kathryn@jpimedia.co.uk with Corick House Competition in the subject line. Alternatively, entries can be sent via post addressed to Kathryn McKenna, Commercial Editor, News Letter, The Metro Building, 6-9 Donegall Square S, Belfast BT1 5JA.

Please note the competition deadline for entries is Friday, April 5 at 12pm. Late entries will not be considered. Please note by applying you agree to your entry being published in JPIMedia NI publications upon winning.

Please note this prize must be availed of Sunday to Thursday, and is valid until end of May.

Following the closing date, the winner will be selected and notified by Monday, April 8 at 5pm.

By entering you agree to JPIMedia terms and conditions. For more information go to: jpimedia.co.uk/competition.

Get in Touch

Corick House is the only four-star hotel in County Tyrone



For more information on Corick House Hotel & Spa, including accommodation, dining, wedding, conferencing, private functions and much more including upcoming events and offers visit: corickcountryhouse.com or phone 028 8554 8216 to make a reservation.