Disney villains and their crimes: How long would Aladdin's Jafar spend in prison?

Last week saw the long awaited release of the live-action remake of Aladdin, introducing a new generation to some of Disney's most famous characters, from the loveable Genie to the despicable Jafar.

In his role as Grand Vizier, Jafar wields great power from behind the scenes, using his hypnotic snake staff to manipulate the Sultan into doing his bidding. But how long would he spend in prison if he was tried for his crimes? Well, now we have the answer - https://www.musicmagpie.co.uk/mirror-mirror/

How long would they serve?

musicMagpie have taken 10 of Disney's most infamous villains and calculated just how long their prison sentences would be if they had to stand trial for their crimes. According to their research, Jafar would be sentenced to 47 years in prison, with his rap sheet including treason, attempted murder, kidnapping, abuse of power and theft.

However, Jafar is by no means the worst of the worst. Coming out on top with a prison sentence of 56 years is Hades, god of death and lord of the underworld. In his quest to takeover Olympus he commits a shocking number of crimes, from abuse of power and false imprisonment through to kidnapping, treason and attempted murder! That is until he's stopped by everyone's favourite zero to hero, Hercules.

Captain Hook comes in second place, with a sentence of 53 years. His criminal record includes piracy, attempted murder, murder and kidnapping.

You can check out the full list over on the musicMagpie website - https://www.musicmagpie.co.uk/mirror-mirror/